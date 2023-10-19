(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– City officials are inviting the public to a second meeting about a bridge that was demolished two years ago in Erie’s Frontier Park neighborhood.

The City of Erie along with the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization announced Thursday they will be hosting a public meeting on the Kahkwa Bridge Project on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 626 State St.

A meeting was previously held on the project back in Feb. of 2023 after a neighborhood survey found a majority of residents wanted a vehicular bridge with enhanced sidewalks for pedestrians and cyclists.

During the first meeting, members of the public were presented project alternatives and given the chance to offer feedback on the presentation. The second public meeting will focus on the final design of the bridge and construction.

The former Kahkwa Bridge ran over Ravine Dr. along Kahkwa Blvd. The 200-year-old bridge was demolished back in October of 2021 after it fell into advanced deteriorating condition.