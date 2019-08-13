City Officials speak on Daycare ordinances following fatal fire

After the tragic fire that took the lives of five young children, many are left wondering what needs to happen next to make Daycare buildings safer in Erie.

Many in the community are looking for answers after the tragedy at the Daycare on West 11 Street. Mayor Joe Schember among those offering condolences.

“Certainly was a tragic fire. In my lifetime, it’s probably the most tragic thing I’ve heard happen, where five children passed away in a fire,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

But more than condolences, Schember said changes to city ordinances are likely.

“From what I understand, They don’t inspect for things like electrical safety, are there smoke detectors in. So those are some of the changes we are taking about making here,” said Mayor Schember.

City Council Member Kathy Schaaf spoke on the importance of Daycare inspection.

“Daycare’s do have to be inspected. I worked at a Daycare for 10 years, and they had inspections annually. I think they are now even twice a year,” said Kathleen Schaaf, City Council Member.

City Officials said they have been reaching out to those impacted.

Curtis Jones Jr. said the Council Members haven’t had an official meeting about this incident. He said the first step is to take care of the community.

“Whatever we need to do policy wise, we will do that once we find out how we can continue to improve,” said Curtis Jones, City Council.

Curtis said after the investigation is complete, action will be take.

“To make sure that whatever the rules and the polices are around having adequate smoke detectors, having adequate security measures in place, whatever they might be, we need to make sure those things are being done,” said Jones.

Mayor Schember said the city will do whatever it takes to support families that are suffering. City Council Members said the new ideas and changes regarding Daycare’s will be discussed at next weeks meeting.