City Officials talk about upcoming ordinance changes after fatal Daycare fire

Many in the community are looking for answers after the tragedy at the Daycare on West 11th Street. Mayor Joe Schember among those offering condolences. “The most tragic thing I’ve heard happen,” said Schember.

Schember said changes in City Ordinances are likely. “From what I understand they don’t inspect for things like electricity safety,” said Schember.

City Council member Curtis Jones said that after the investigation is complete action will be taken. “Whatever we need to do policy wise we will do that,” said Curtis.

City officials said they have been reaching out to those impacted.

