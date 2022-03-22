City officials are touring former manufacturing sites that could soon be demolished and repurposed.

City officials gathered Tuesday morning at the former Quin-T tech paper building on East 16th and Holland streets to get a first hand look at the property and the progress that has been made.

The Quin-T property includes about five acres of land that was abandoned more than 15 years ago.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) purchased the property. Representatives say the site could soon be demolished.

The CEO of the ECRDA says the vacant property has been an issue for neighborhood residents for more than a decade.

“I do think we need to be cautious that whatever we put here is conducive to the neighborhood. The neighbors have lived with this blight for far too long, and we want to survey them, we want to make sure they’re comfortable,” said Tina Mengine, CEO, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We will also get an inside look at the former EMI building on West 12th and Cherry streets, another property that will soon be repurposed.