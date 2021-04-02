City parks & playgrounds to reopen soon

Mayor Joe Schember has announced that city parks and playgrounds are expected to reopen soon.

The Public Works Department has been busy hanging signs with COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions.

Park users are also reminded to wear a face mask when at the parks or playgrounds, and to practice social distancing.

“We’re also warning people that there’s no disinfecting going on in the park. So if they go there that’s something to keep in mind, and maybe when you get home wash your hands before you touch your face, just to be on the safe side,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

Mayor Schember also said that Rodger Young Pool and the Glenwood Park picnic shelters and bathrooms will open this summer.