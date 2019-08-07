City rec program wraps up with a carnival

A day of celebration thanks to the city of Erie. Burton Park is the site for the annual city of Erie Parks and Recreation Program Carnival Day.

More than 500 kids took part in the annual celebration. The carnival wraps up the nine week summer program.

“It’s a nine week program where kids can come from 10:30 to 3:30, Monday through Friday. They get a free lunch, they play games, sports, have activities. It’s basically providing them a safe spot to go during the summer,” said Jennifer Sikora, YMCA.

The recreation program is administered by the YMCA of Greater Erie.