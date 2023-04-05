Results of the recent Active Erie Transportation Bikeway survey have been released for the future plans of Greengarden Boulevard.

After receiving the public’s opinion on adding bike lanes, the city received a total of 676 responses.

In general, 72% of respondents were in favor of the dedicated bike lines. Of those responses, 66 of them were from Greengarden residents.

One councilman believes there’s a lack of communication between the city and Greengarden residents.

“The survey was garbage, there’s no nicer way to say it. It was set up in a situation where you didn’t have a choice. They gave you three choices — they were all bike choices,” said Ed Brezezinski, Erie City Council member. “Maybe 95% of the folks on Greengarden are against it the way they are trying to do it now.”

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember believes the bikeway will make Greengarden a safer place for everyone and hopes the project will move forward.