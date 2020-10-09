City reminding residents of Oct. 31st census deadline

The U.S. Census Bureau has extended the deadline for this year’s census to October 31st.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, if more Erie residents fail to complete the census this year compared to 2010, the community will lose more than $100 million in federal funding.

That’s per year, every year, for the next 10 years.

“Also, effects are representation in the House of Representatives in Washington D.C. It also effects how many votes we have in the electoral collage and that’s who actually elects the president based on the popular votes, so there’s just three reasons of why it’s very important,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.