City reminds residents of burning regulations

Illegal burning is on the rise in the City of Erie.

That may not seem like a big deal in the middle of a pandemic, but local firefighters disagree.

Many enjoy sitting outside by a fire at night, especially as warm weather approaches, but what city residents need to remember is there are regulations set for these types of gatherings.

Bonfires are not permitted in the city without permission from the fire inspector.

“We just want to remind people that the only thing they can burn is fire wood and that’s it. People seem to be burning garbage, burning construction material, things like that, things that are just not permitted,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector, Erie Fire Department.

Recreational fires with a fire ring or burn pit must be 25 feet away from any structure.