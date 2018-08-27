City representatives, faculty, and business professionals welcome students back to Erie schools Video

For many students, hearing those first school bells ring is a sure sign that summer vacation is over. But, at Erie schools, reminding kids that learning is something to be excited about is a team effort.

It's certainly no average day for students at Erie's Public Schools. They're starting the school year off like royalty, with special appearances from the mascots for the Erie SeaWolves and the Erie Otters and even some local universities.

It's all in an effort to make sure students start the year on a positive note.

Daria Devlin, Erie's Public Schools Communications, says, "We're really glad we don't have too many changes this year. A lot of stability in our schools and a wonderful support of our community as we send our kids back to school this year."

In Erie, encouraging and motivating students isn't just up to the schools. Several local businesses are also spreading some cheer on the first day. Dionne Wallace Oakley, of Erie Insurance, says, "Erie Insurance; a big part of what we do every year is to serve our community." Oakley says Erie Insurance has a 30-year history with Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.

More than 85 employees from the corporation donated their time to help out with the district's 'red carpet' events. Oakley says, 'We absolutely enjoy welcoming the students to come back to school. We realize that education is key. Education is important."

Coordinators say getting a good start can help the district reach its long-term goals.

Devlin says that there is a "huge focus on academics. We need kids to be in school this year and we're really increasing our attention and rigor, making sure all kids are ready to read by grade level and graduate on time." And, a proper welcoming sets the tone for a productive school year.

Superintendent Brian Polito tells us several volunteers help out year after year. School officials say it's great to see so many people in the community showing their support for the students.