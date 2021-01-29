City residents reminded how to complete a large item pickup

City of Erie residents are being reminded how to complete a large item pickup.

There are two ways you can make an appointment for the pick up of up to three large items. The first is by searching “large item pickup” on the city’s website, or you can call call 870-1550 during normal business hours.

Once your appointment is made, you will be told the date to place your large items on the curb and receive a confirmation number.

The date will always be on the evening of your regular garbage pick up night.