City responds to weekend riot

The City of Erie is working to figure out what exactly turned Saturdays peaceful protest into a riot.

Chelsey Withers was live this afternoon from State Street with the latest from the city.

Some of the businesses along State Street are dealing with significant damage due to the riot.

We talked to police this morning and one thing they said they are thankful for is that they didn’t experience the same sort of situation last night during the scheduled peaceful protest.

Protesters took over the streets of downtown Erie Saturday evening to bring awareness of police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

After hours of protesting, hundreds began gathering around City Hall which led to vandalism to not only the building, but to 11 businesses along State Street.

One thing the Schember administration will be investigating is a video that has gone viral appearing to show an Erie Police officer kicking a protester as she sat on the ground.

According to Erie Police, so far there have been seven people arrested due to the protest, all of whom are local. But there is a belief that it wasn’t just Erie natives at the rally.

“We think there is probably a group from out of town that arranges these things and has done it for quite awhile in a lot of different cities. They stay in the background and then they have local people do the things that they get arrested for and we feel really badly about that,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The chief also addressed the situation in a statement stating in part, “While those who were arrested all live in Erie, we believe that there were professional rioters present from out of town because we overheard them asking for directions. These organizers know how to get away by using the crowd as a cover,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Chief.

The city will address where the investigation stands and what will be done for the businesses impacted today at 3:30 p.m. We will carry that live on YourErie.com.