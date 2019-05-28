City speaks in favor of LERTA

After months of discussion and debate between the three tax payer entities, the city has taken a strong stance in favor of LERTA.

“It’s not just what we believe, but we have the data to show that it worked. And the last time that we had that one hundred percent obtainment, it really helped grow the tax base and in the end the city needs growth,” said Chris Groner, Director of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The last time the city had a 100 percent LERTA program was in 2007. Within the current proposal city, residents that want to build a new home or expand their current property could do so without having to pay any additional real estate tax for ten years. One group awaiting to see if this is approved is contractors. “They’re waiting for the LERTA. Once that happens then they’ll start their projects, people will get employment and some of that is going to be new businesses to that will be hiring people,” said Mayor Joe Schember.



LERTA has caused some debate with current residents and one city official has spoken out about one misconception. “It’s still called a tax cut and its still called a tax break and its not. There are no tax cuts there are no tax reductions with this. This is simply deferring the increase on the assessed value that is being created,” said Groner



Within the next couple of weeks there will be public LERTA hearings being held in the City Council Chambers for you to learn more and express your thoughts. The first hearing will take place Thursday, beginning at 5:30

