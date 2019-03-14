Local News

City to enforce $25 ticket for placing large items curbside without scheduled pick-up

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 01:48 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 01:48 PM EDT

The City of Erie is no longer hosting a spring clean-up. Along with the discontinuation comes a new enforcement; a $25 ticket if you place large items on the curb without a scheduled pick-up.

Though the four-week spring clean up will end, people are still able to call or schedule a pick-up online ahead of time for large item pick-ups.  

In the past, the city has spent over $100,000 disposing of the items from the April cleaning week.  The city spends around $28,000 with year 'round pick-up.

Now with the ability to call or schedule an online pick-up, residents can have access to large-item pick-up year 'round with approval.

Joe Schember says, "By eliminating the April spring clean up, the Public Works Department will begin street sweeping, pothole repair and cleaning up our parks a month earlier than we were able to do in the past."

The number you can call to schedule a pick-up is 814-870-1550. To get started scheduling online, click here. You are asked to call or schedule at least three days in advance.

