City to enforce $25 ticket for placing large items curbside without scheduled pick-up Video

The City of Erie is no longer hosting a spring clean-up. Along with the discontinuation comes a new enforcement; a $25 ticket if you place large items on the curb without a scheduled pick-up.

Though the four-week spring clean up will end, people are still able to call or schedule a pick-up online ahead of time for large item pick-ups.

In the past, the city has spent over $100,000 disposing of the items from the April cleaning week. The city spends around $28,000 with year 'round pick-up.

Now with the ability to call or schedule an online pick-up, residents can have access to large-item pick-up year 'round with approval.

Joe Schember says, "By eliminating the April spring clean up, the Public Works Department will begin street sweeping, pothole repair and cleaning up our parks a month earlier than we were able to do in the past."

The number you can call to schedule a pick-up is 814-870-1550. To get started scheduling online, click here. You are asked to call or schedule at least three days in advance.