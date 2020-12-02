City to use portion of Water Works prepayment to improve Erie

The City of Erie will use $2 million of the $90 million from Erie Water Works prepayment.

Council President Jim Winarski telling Action News the funds will be transferred from the city’s general fund account to a business development loan fund.

The goal is to use the money to improve the city.

“We always agree with economic development, but that is on the taxpayers this time. We have in the past given to that fund, and this time around we are doing that again,” said Jim Winarski, president, Erie City Council.

This will now leave the City of Erie will $88 million from the Water Works deal to help decrease the city’s debt.