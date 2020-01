The City Treasurer Casimir Kwitowski has announced that 2020 city and county property taxes are in the mail.

Residents are encouraged to call 870-1210 if you do not receive your taxes by the end of February.

Residents can pay property taxes at 626 State Street (room 105), which is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, or online at https://cityof.erie.pa.us/.