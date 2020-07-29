City Treasurer: City of Erie 2020 school property taxes are in the mail

City Treasurer Casimir J. Kwitowski has announced that City of Erie 2020 school property taxes are in the mail.

You can call 870-1210 if you do not receive your tax bill by the end of August.

You can pay your 2020 school property taxes the following ways:

  • An outside drop box for your 2020 Property Taxes located in the front of City Hall at the 626 State Street entrance during the COVID-19 Pandemic (Checks or Money Order Only)
  • Online at the City of Erie’s Website Cityof.erie.pa.us where VISA, MASTERCARD & DISCOVER are accepted and a convenience fee is added to your bill.
  • Mail in Payments:
    • MAIL FULL PAYMENT WITH TAX BILL TO:
    • City of Erie Treasurer or City or Erie Treasurer
    • P O Box 1534 626 State St – Room 105
    • Hermitage PA 16148-0534 Erie PA 16501-1128

