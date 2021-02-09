City Zoning Board approves Enterprise-Rent-A-Car trucks to be placed on West 12th Street

The City Zoning Board has approved to have Enterprise-Rent-A-Car trucks to be placed on West 12th Street.

The auto sales company from Pittsburgh will now have the chance to place it’s trucks and operate efficiently.

The property developer manager of the company said that placing it’s business on 1556 W. 12th Street will help bring more businesses to Erie.

“It puts us close to kind of industrial manufacturing which is a big customer base for us,” said Kathy Wright, Property Developer Manager at Enterprise-Rent-A-Car.

The Erie Zoning Board voted four to one on this matter.