(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 38th annual Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust was held on Wednesday in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition was joined by Gov. Tom Wolf along with other state and local leaders for a ceremony recognizing survivors and their children and grandchildren.

“The Holocaust was a monstrous, horrific period in human history,” Wolf said. “An immense evil perpetrated not by one extraordinary monster, but rather built on a foundation of bias, discrimination, hatred and bigotry that is all too human, and all too familiar even these many decades later. In memorial, we honor that heartbreaking, indescribable loss. And we remind ourselves that every day, all of us share a responsibility to guard against hate, to speak out against discrimination, and to take action to end violence.”

A news release from the Governor’s office notes that data from the Pennsylvania State Police Uniform Crime Reporting System shows hate crimes have increased exponentially in Pennsylvania over the past two years. In 2021, there was a “shocking 97% increase” in hate crimes, Wolf’s office said.

Despite that statistical increase in hate crimes nationwide, the news release said hate crimes are underreported.

Wolf’s office highlighted his efforts to combat hate crimes, including hate crime statistics tracking, grant funding to organizations serving diverse communities, and funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“Hate has no place in Pennsylvania. But to truly root out bigotry, we need every Pennsylvanian across the commonwealth to take a stand,” Wolf said. “We must remember the horrors of the past – but more than that, we must act to build peace today. By working together every day to reject bigotry and promote peace and acceptance, we can stop hate in its tracks and build a better future for our commonwealth and our world.”