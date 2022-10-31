One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City.

According to State Police, Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon died from injuries suffered after she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a house on Route 6, just east of downtown Union City. That accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday.

State Police said she failed to make a left turn and crossed the eastbound lane. The vehicle left the south side of the road, going airborne, and slammed into a house.

The crash is currently under investigation.