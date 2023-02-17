An empty bank building will soon come back to life as another bank – but it will be a first of its kind.

Clarion County Community Bank announced the launch of their new Flagship Community Bank at 2157 W. 8th St. That location was a PNC Bank branch for years until it was closed in May 2022.

Updates to the building are happening as of this moment, with the plan to open the new Flagship Community Bank in late March or early April.

Clarion County Community Bank has been doing commercial lending in the Erie area for almost eight years, but this is their first brick-and-mortar location here.