Clark Elementary holding ‘Souper’ food drive

You can feed lots of people with a thousand cans of soup. This is the idea for the unique food drive over at Clark Elementary School located in Harborcreek.

Over the past week students have been collecting cans of soup for donations to celebrate the 100th day of the school year, as well as a certain “Souper” Bowl yesterday.

This drive will teach students a valuable life lesson in what it means to help others in times of need.

“The kids have been super excited about the 100th day of school, that’s a big deal in the elementaries. They decided to do something kind in return for our community by helping out and giving that soup to the food pantry,” said Principal Donna Rose, Clark Elementary.

More than 1,000 cans of soup will be donated to the Ella Cochran Food Pantry located in Harborcreek.