Class action lawsuit against Diocese of Pittsburgh seeks access to secret archives kept by church; plaintiffs announced from Erie, Scranton and Allentown Dioceses

A legal maneuver in the Pennsylvania courts could mean shining more light on predator priests in the state of Pennsylvania.

A class action lawsuit being brought on by plaintiffs against the Diocese of Pittsburgh is seeking access to secret archives kept by the church.

In a previous ruling, the judge allowed the suit to go forward in Pittsburgh, but would need actual plaintiffs for the suit to extend to other Dioceses.

Today, the case announced they have plaintiffs from the Erie, Scranton and Allentown Dioceses.

If given the go ahead from the judge, the case would make the secret archive records of sexual abuse available to the case. Their plan is to make those records public.

None of the plaintiffs are seeking any payment, only information.