After a two year hiatus, the 2020 Erie Aquatics Hall of Fame took place on July 24.

The event took place at the Ambassador Center on Peach Street.

On Sunday, 12 people were inducted into the Hall of Fame for Erie Aquatics.

Whether they were a swimmer, a diver, or another water spot, these individuals were recognized on Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled for the past two years, but now they were able to finally celebrate.

“”We like to give them some recognition. We have about 150 or 160 people in the Hall of Fame. Some of them going back to the 1920’s. Up til today’s inductees you have to be 30 years old to be in. So some of the inductees are in their early 30’s, and some a little older,” said Jon Myrick, Erie Aquatics Hall of Fame.

The next Hall of Fame event will include both the class of 2021 and 2022.