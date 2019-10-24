Classes and extracurricular actives at McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate cancelled for rest of the week

Students from McDowell High School and McDowell Intermediate are still unable to attend class today due to a significant gas leak.

From 10 a.m. to noon today, students were able to grab their belongings out of their lockers and classrooms.

All extracurricular activities and events have been cancelled until further notice.

As of right now, National Fuel has not found the source of the gas leak, but gas lines have been turned off in both of the buildings.

A contractor must now come in and help the district find a solution to the problem.

“We did the right thing, evacuate the kids, get them out, and keep them out until we located exactly where the leak is. That is kind of where we’re at now,” said Superintendent Bill Hall, Millcreek School District.

Classes are also cancelled tomorrow. The Millcreek School District is expected to provide an update this weekend.