Classes will resume Friday at Fort LeBoeuf School District following shut down due to terroristic threats

After receiving threats of a shooting on Snapchat, the Fort LeBoeuf School District cancelled all classes today for safety reasons.

They have announced in statement that classes will resume tomorrow, following canine explosive/weapon detection searches around the High School and Middle School campuses today. They will also have extra law enforcement presence at the schools tomorrow.

Read the full statement by the Superintendent of the Fort LeBoeuf School District below:

“We truly appreciate your patience as we work through this unfortunate threat incident. Please know that the district is working diligently with external law enforcement partners in conducting a thorough investigation. In doing so, our community’s support in providing information through our anonymous reporting sources have been invaluable in our efforts.”



“At this point, the school district is planning to open our schools tomorrow and move forward with all after school activities. As a precautionary measure, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted canine explosive / weapon detection searches in and around the High School and Middle School campuses. Nothing was detected. We have also developed a plan with PSP to provide additional law enforcement presence at our school buildings tomorrow. Finally, we have arranged for additional mental health counselors to be on site should students or staff be in need of support in this very challenging time.”

“As we head into tomorrow, we truly understand that many of our families remain concerned about the nature of the threat while struggling with the decision to send their child(ren) to school. Please know that the current status of the investigation, along with the measures our district will have in place tomorrow, we are confident we will continue to provide a safe and productive school day for our students, faculty, and staff.”

“Moving forward, please revisit our district’s social media channels for updates. Anyone who may have information related to the post is encouraged to continue to contact the PSP at 898-1641 or report via our internal tip line or the Safe2Say tip line.”