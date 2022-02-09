Classic high school rivals meet on the ice for fundraiser benefiting Shriner’s

The puck drops between rival teams for an annual charity hockey game.

Cathedral Prep took on the McDowell Trojans in the Shriner’s Varsity match up fundraiser.

Organizers said that it is great to get the two teams together who play in different classifications during the season.

The event raised money for the Shriner’s Hospital for Children right here in Erie.

The money will go toward helping the hospital provide care for kids regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

With the two schools and their rivarly, organizers expected a great turnout for the game that was held at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.

“So we may get a couple of thousand dollars. People pack in here all to cheer on the hockey game and help support the kids,” said David Schmacher, Shriner’s Hospital.

Our own Sean Lafferty served as the public address announcer during the game.