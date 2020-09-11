Clean & Green Downtown Volunteer Cleanup Day to take place Saturday

The Erie Downtown Partnership is hosting a Clean & Green Downtown Volunteer Cleanup Day tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 12th.

There is still time for you to get involved in keeping downtown Erie beautiful. Gloves and trash bags will be provided and volunteers must wear a mask in order to sign-in.

The partnership is offering a $10 gift card, redeemable at these downtown businesses, to the first 50 volunteers that sign-up. You can register just by showing up at the Perry Square stage a 8 a.m. Saturday morning.