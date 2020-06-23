Cleaning crews usually work to beautify the downtown area all year long but due to COVID-19, the clean team had its workload reduced.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is looking to bring the community together to increase those efforts.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen an increase in illegal dumping and some human waster that are not typically a part of the the downtown. So we are trying to put forth the resources to make sure it’s better, safer and cleaner going forward,” said John Buchna og the Erie Downtown Partnership.

As Erie looks to move forward into the green phase, the Erie Downtown partnership is hosting a Clean & Green Downtown Volunteer Cleanup Day on Saturday.

“Cleanliness in all aspects through downtown, your neighborhoods is always a good things. It’s always wanting to make it more safe,” said Buchna.

The partnership is offering a $10 gift card to any volunteer when they come back to Perry Square with a full trash bag.

“We wanted to have something where we are helping to boost the local economy, and we wanted to really do something for the businesses and keeping the streets and sidewalks clean is good for the businesses as well,” said Dave Tamulonis of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers must wear a mask to sign in. Volunteer sign-in begins at 8 am on Saturday morning at Perry Square.