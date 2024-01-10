Clean-up continues in the City of Erie and across the region.

Residents are dealing with fallen trees and damaged property.

Erie resident Mark Hudson was suprised by what he saw as he walked along West 10th Street on Tuesday.

“And I looked down and I see the tree coming down like this and then it went boom and the whole back end – if you ever see that back end come out of there it’s a sight to see. The whole, all the roots came out,” Hudson said.

That tree fell between a home and a convenience store at the corner of West 10th and Raspberry Streets.

The chief of the City of Erie Streets Department said in some instances utility companies have to remove the power lines before they can remove the tree.

“We had three tree crews going and we picked up probably 35 areas where trees have fallen into the street. So, we’ve been working around the clock trying to pick up anything that comes in,” said Jeff Gibbens, bureau chief of the City of Erie Streets Dept.

One resident said while he doesn’t have power, he feels like this tree didn’t damage his home

“I felt like the house was almost shaking a little bit and then I just heard a big pop kind of in my house actually shook and I sprinted upstairs and my girlfriend sprinted downstairs. I thought my roof caved in,” said Tyler Parsons, Erie resident.

“I came outside, and my car was actually probably like a foot away from the tree that fell,” Parsons explained.

“I think you should get rid of the old trees. I mean, you look in some of these yards and stuff all these old trees they’re coming down sooner or later, and the next time a 60-mile per hour wind comes through here it’s going to be a whole bunch of them coming down,” Hudson went on to say.