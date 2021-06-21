Clean up crews busy after severe storm came through the Erie area last night leaving trees, utility poles, and lines down

Clean up crews were busy today after a severe storm came through the Erie area last night leaving trees, utility poles, and lines down.

We went live from Elmwood Avenue and West 28th Street where a tree came crashing down into the side of a home.

This is one of the locations feeling the effect of last night’s storm where a tree came down and hit the side of a house while pulling down all of the utility poles and wires.

The homeowner felt relief as she and her family were not home when the tree struck the house.

Clean up began in the early morning hours after a tree came barreling down striking the home across the street on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and West 28th Street.

The homeowners were not at home at the time, but received phone calls and text messages from their neighbors.

“We got home and fortunately you know there wasn’t as much damage as we thought there could have been. You know broken windows or sliding doors or anything so that was really it. Cars were damaged, ours or neighbors so that was another good thing, but there was damage to the house,” said Tara Durkin, Homeowner of Damaged House.

Neighbors are in shock after seeing the aftermath of this violent storm.

“The rain was just going straight horizontal in sheets and the sky was a bunch of greens and blues and then it stopped for about 30 seconds and then it started up again,” said Maggie Herzog, Neighbor.

Herzog heard the big boom when the tree came down and took out the utility poles and wires.

“It sounded like a huge boom and you could see the sparks from the power transformer or whatever came down bursting,” said Herzog.

Many throughout the Erie area were affected from the aftermath of this storm as trees fell on homes and took down powerlines near Melrose Avenue and Zaunegger Street early this morning.

We talked with multiple neighbors here on Elmwood Street and they said that they are still without power and Penelec said that the power won’t be restored until late tonight.

