Clean up underway for Crawford County residents impacted by tornado

Area residents are coming together to clean up after an EF zero tornado sweeps through parts of Crawford County.

This tornado damaged several properties and brought down trees as well as telephone lines.

We spoke with residents about this storm after it ravaged Fowler Road in Crawford County.

Dozens of residents cleaned up properties and barns that were impacted by yesterdays tornado.

Several Crawford County residents said that they were shocked to see the impact that the EF zero tornado had on Fowler Road in Guy Mills.

“I woke up thinking it was just supposed to rain. I didn’t expect it to be this bad,” said McKena Needler, Reacting to Tornado.

Needler said that her grandparents property was hit most severely. Friends and family are working together to clean up debris.

Her grandmother said that support is needed.

“There was a semi that was coming up 173B and he actually saw the tornado pick up the semi and dump it in the neighbors barn. It hit their barn and I think it came this way and hit my daughter’s place,” said Carleen Fowler, Reacting to Tornado.

Just down the road, the tornado tore off the roof of a barn that has been here for generations, luckily no one was injured.

“My cousins and I are part of the seventh generation for our family farm. This barn has been here for a long time. We have an original slate roof on it that has unfortunately been damaged. We experienced a lot of slate everywhere. A lot of wood just a lot of debris to clean up,” said Lauren Kincade, Reacting to Tornado.

Kincade said that on the evening of the tornado more than 100 people came to provide assistance.

“They just showed up. So many people from the surrounding community, first responders, the power company. We were really just blown away and so thankful for the support we received. It didn’t take very long. Much shorter than I anticipated even to clean up the initial damage,” said Kincade.

Kincade said that they are waiting for contractors to assess the damage, but she and others are amazed at the way the community came together.

