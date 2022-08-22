Cleanup is underway after what’s being called a successful return of thousands gathering downtown for CelebrateErie this past weekend.

Here is more on the cleanup efforts.

Over the weekend, thousands of people came to downtown Erie to hear live music and enjoy all that downtown has to offer after a two year hiatus.

The City of Erie Public Works Department and others are working to tear down tables, fences, and the mainstage after a busy three days of CelebrateErie.

“The vendors were happy. Our feedback has been pretty positive so far and some people are saying that it was the best CelebrateErie ever,” said Aaron Loncki, executive director, CelebrateErie.

The three headliners brought in huge crowds and possibly the largest crowd in CelebrateErie history.

“Ja Rule was one of the biggest crowds we’ve ever seen at CelebrateErie. Very dense crowd, very excited people. X Ambassadors did a great job bringing people down as well. When we saw Jimmie Allen, unfortunately that rainstorm that came in, but a number of people came out to see that show,” said Loncki.

The cleanup is underway where thousands of people celebrated Erie. One vendor is thankful for all of the community.

“I know the weather was bad yesterday. So just to be inside and kind of show people what our store looks like there with like this downtown vibe and then we have some amazing vendors that just join us for our markets, and so they popped up with us. Overall I think everybody had a really great time,” said Stephanie Hunter, Owner of Copper Carriage.

Hunter, the owner of Copper Carriage on Chestnut Street, set up shop inside the old Starbucks on State Street with multiple other vendors for a pop up location.

“We were down here kind of in the middle of all the action during the concert. And I know the police presence was fantastic. We didn’t have any incidents down here. It was all over. It was a really great time. I wish we could stay,” said Hunter.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The executive director for CelebrateErie said they would like feedback, and is asking the public to fill out an online survey.

Click here to fill out that survey.