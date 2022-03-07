Clergy and invited guests gathered at Saint Peter Cathedral for a final goodbye to Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman.

The funeral mass was kept smaller than usual due to the ongoing renovations to the sanctuary at the cathedral.

Bishop Emeritus Trautman was born and attended school in Buffalo, NY.

He was ordained in Austria in 1962 and later became an auxiliary bishop back in Buffalo.

Trautman would later be criticized for not holding the priests who were involved in the priest abuse scandal more accountable.

Trautman was the bishop of the Erie Catholic Diocese from 1990 until his retirement in 2012.