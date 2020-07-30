Clerical error mistakenly declares State Sen. Dan Laughlin Democratic nominee

As first reported by JET 24 Action News, a clerical error by the state has mistakenly declared incumbent Senator Dan Laughlin the winner of the democratic nominee by write-in. The problem is…he is a Republican.

It’s a letter that stunned him. Senator Laughlin says he knew it was a mistake and reached out to the State Department after talking it over.

“When it came back, I told my campaign team ‘We got to end this now before they print the ballots. Then, it would be bad.'”

He was surprised to see the Slomski Campaign statement, which read:

“Dan Laughlin trying to deceive voters during the Democratic Primary only proves one thing: He’s a typical Harrisburg politician.”

The Slomski Campaign dismissing the story saying:

“The real story is how Dan went to Harrisburg and turned his back on the people of Erie by siding with extreme Republicans to cut schools, oppose better health care, and oppose better pay for front line workers like nurses.”

Sen. Laughlin said he does not take it personally.

“I was a little bit surprised at the response. I would have thought they would have seen it as a little thank you ‘Hey, glad it wasn’t just you on the ballot.'” Laughlin said.

Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says the error should not be alarming, explaining it was all a simple mistake.

“Having been on the mistake end myself at various times, these things happen. A simple keying error, or when you think about the numbers of letters they have to send out, people make mistakes.” Smith said.

Smith saying this clerical error is not the greatest to have out in the public, but hardly a serious situation.