The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs and Browns’ merchandise is selling fast.

WJET stopped by Sports Obsession at Millcreek Mall where jerseys, hats and sweatshirts were flying off the shelves and racks.

Brian Bowers, the owner of the business, said the Browns’ recent success is to thank. He said he even needed to order more merchandise to meet demand.

“It is making the Cleveland Browns my number one selling team for only the second time ever. A couple of years ago, everyone thought they were going to be good and they turned out not to be, it was the best-selling year that year. Also when they made the playoffs back with Baker Mayfield, but this year seems to be better than that,” said Bowers.

Bowers added many people are also asking for jerseys of recent Browns addition, quarterback Joe Flacco.

However, right now, there are not any being made or sold.