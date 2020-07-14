Cleveland Clinic discusses the importance of staying safe in the hot weather

Many parts of the country are experiencing sweltering heat. When the mercury soars, heat illness becomes a danger.

According to researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, a heat emergency is most common when temperatures rise and the humidity is high.

Researchers say that feeling thirsty is the first sign of dehydration and possible heat illness.

Other early signs include heat cramps, nausea, dizziness and vomiting.

If you notice any of these symptoms, it is time to cool down and hydrate.

If you are spending a lot of time in the heat, it is recommended to take breaks every 30 to 60 minutes and find shade or air conditioning.

“It creates the right environment for acute heat illness and that can range anywhere from heat cramps to what we call heat exhaustion and all the way on the far end of the spectrum is something we call heat stroke which is an acute life threatening emergency,” said Dr. Tom Waters, Emergency Department Physician from the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Waters added that anyone who seems confused after spending time in the heat should be cooled down immediately and taken to an emergency department.