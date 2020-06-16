Cleveland Clinic offers advice on the connection between gut health and anxiety

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people are finding themselves in new territory battling feelings of anxiety and depression.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, we can help regulate our mood with a proper diet because there is a connection between what we eat and how we feel.

When times get tough, it can feel comforting to reach for sugary, highly processed or fast foods.

Researchers remind us that when we eat these foods, we usually end up feeling worse afterwards.

In fact, research has shown that a diet in high in processed and sugary foods can actually increase feelings of depression and anxiety.

“We have so many studies showing that our gut health is really closely tied to our brain health, and because depression and anxiety can originate from inflammation in the brain, we have to improve our gut health during this time as well,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, Registered Dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic.

Kirkpatrick recommends taking a probiotic and eating fermented food such as pickles and sauerkraut to improve your health.