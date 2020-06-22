Cleveland Clinic offers solutions for solving disagreements with your spouse

For many couples, COVID-19 measure have resulted in a lot more time spent together.

As you may know though, being in the same house with your significant other day in and day out can sometimes result in arguments.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic encourage couples to take some time and cool off when things get heated.

What we do after an argument can have a lasting impact on the health of our relationships.

In fact, a recent study shows that when people take action by apologizing or seeking outside help, their relationship fared better in the long run.

Other behaviors, such as avoidance, can have the opposite effect.

Conflict resolution does take practice, but if we can dedicate ourselves to working on our skills or enlisting the help of a counselor, it can help.

“Things like criticism, defensiveness, contempt, stone-walling or a refusal to engage in problem solving if you notice those are growing in your relationship. You do want to take some steps if you value that relationship and if you value being happy instead of being right. Sometimes we have to humble ourselves and say there’s some things I can learn, and some things I can modify,” said Dr. Scott Bea from the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bea said that once couples start getting hostile or detached, it creates real problems and people have a hard time finding their way back.