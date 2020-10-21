Cleveland Clinic researchers look into whether weight loss surgery could reduce certain health problems

According to health experts, obesity is a major health problem in the U.S. affecting more than 40% of adults.

Cleveland Clinic researchers looked into whether weight loss surgery could reduce some of these health problems.

They studied more than 7,000 patients with obesity and type two diabetes.

One group underwent weight loss surgery and the other group received the usual care.

The research team found patients who underwent surgery were 40% less likely to suffer a major cardiovascular event like a heart attack or stroke.

The study also found surgical patients only had to lose 10% of their weight to reduce their risk for a major cardio-vascular event.

“These changes that can happen after these types of producers, including change in the hormones, in the bile acides, in the micro biome, these may explain the improvement in metabolic profile of these patients after surgery. It can exceed those expected from weight loss alone,” said Dr. Ali Aminian, Director of Bariatric & Metabolic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic.

Based on this research, Cleveland Clinic’s team developed a calculator to help patients decide if weight loss surgery is right for them.