Cleveland Clinic supports running exercises during pandemic

After months of feeling cooped up at home, many people are looking for ways to be active and safe.

According to researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, starting a running routine is a great way to exercise by yourself.

If you are hitting the pavement for the first time however, you will need the right pair of shoes.

Experts say that having the right gear is essential to avoid a painful injury. Some people may be hesitant to go into a store because of COVID-19, but you can also find help online.

Another key to staying healthy whether you are a running newbie, or you just haven’t run in a little while, is to ease into your milage.

One thing to keep in mind is that you may be lucky enough to find a new race to train for instead.

“There’s always another race to find and it might not be at the time of season that you wanted to run, but you might find if you planned to run in the summer. If you run a different race in the fall, you may actually do better because of the different changes in climate and things of that nature,” said Christ Travers, Exercise Physiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Travers say one of the greatest benefits of running aside from its heart health benefits is that it can help boost our mental health especially when we’re spending a lot of time alone in our homes.