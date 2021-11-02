Cleveland Indians begin removal of Indians sign

Today marks the end of an era in Cleveland as work to remove the Cleveland Indians script sign got underway.

The removal of the sign, that greeted baseball fans when they entered the park, will take a couple of days to be removed.

The brilliant electric sign company is tasked with removing the sign to make room for the new Cleveland Guardians script sign that will greet fans next season as the team takes on the new name.

