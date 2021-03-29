Cleveland Indians team up with Perry’s Ice Cream to create new flavor

Perry’s Ice Cream Company and the Cleveland Indians have partnered to release a new ice cream flavor.

Made up of chocolate cookie dough ice cream with crushed cookie swirls and cookie dough pieces, Doughing, Doughing, Gone! will be available for purchase at Progressive Field, Giant Eagle stores and independently owned ice cream stands in Ohio. It will also be available in select retailers and independently owned ice cream stands across areas of Pennsylvania and New York.

The family size 1.5-quart package features a special letter to the fans, calling out memories of 455 consecutive sellouts and the longest win streak in the American League.

Also, $.05 from every purchase will be donated to Cleveland Indians Charities.

“We’re thrilled to join the ‘Big Leagues’ through this partnership with the Cleveland Indians. As

Perry’s continues to broaden our expansion in Ohio, this is an exciting opportunity for us to

bring Tribe fans their first, very own ice cream flavor!” said Robert Denning, president and CEO

of Perry’s Ice Cream. “Moreover, we are pleased to see a portion of the sales of Doughing,

Doughing, Gone!™ benefit Cleveland Indians Charities. By making a purchase, Cleveland fans

can directly impact many valuable community programs, youth organizations, and non-for-profits.”

“We could not be more proud to partner with Perry’s Ice Cream to bring our first co-branded

ice cream flavor Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™ to life. Perry’s has really shown their

commitment to our Northeast Ohio community with a donation from each sale going to

Cleveland Indians Charities,” said Indians Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and

Premium Hospitality Ted Baugh. “Having Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™ available at Progressive

Field will be an exciting highlight for fans as they return to the ballpark for the 2021 season.”

Doughing, Doughing, Gone!™ is the 5th official co-branded flavor in the Perry’s lineup. Other

partners include: Columbus Blue Jackets, 5th Line Crunch; Buffalo Sabres, Let’s Dough Buffalo!®;

Buffalo Bills, Brownie Blitz; Syracuse University Athletics, ‘CUSE® 44.



The flavor will also be available online at ShopPerrys.com. To learn more about Perry’s Ice Cream, visit PerrysIceCream.com.