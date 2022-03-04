Canadian high pressure departs to the coast Friday. While it will remain chilly on Friday, light wind and a good deal of sunshine will make it feel pretty good. The warming trend commences for the weekend. A surge of very mild air invades by the weekend. There will be rain showers accompanying the mild air, especially for Sunday, as low pressure develops over the plains and will track through the Great Lakes. It will turn colder again by Monday, as temperatures fall on Monday. Leftover rain showers change to snow showers, as the temperatures drop. There could be a brief period of light wintry mixed precipitation on Monday, too.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:41 AM FRIDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : 0.01″ / Month: 0.16″ / Normal: 0.30″ / Year: 7.98″ / Normal: 6.23″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY : Trace / Month: Trace/ Normal: 1.9″ / Season: 55.2″ / Normal: 89.1″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:51 AM / Sunset 6:14 PM Daylight: 11 hours 23 minutes

Today:

Chilly but with sunshine!

High: 36.

Wind: W/SW 5-10

Tonight:

Increasing cloudiness.

Low: 27 Erie… 20-25 inland.

Wind: NW 5 to Calm

Saturday:

Clouding up. Becoming breezy and mild!

High: 58

Wind: S/SW 5-15.

