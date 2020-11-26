Click here for the Early Thursday Forecast

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Cold front will pass through the area this morning, setting off some showers before diminishing in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall some this afternoon, but staying fairly mild regardless. Clouds will hold tough tomorrow, before some sun breaks out for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 3.05″ / Normal: 3.28″ / Year: 37.37″ / Normal: 37.77″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 6.2″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 6.4″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 28 Minutes

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some morning showers.

High: Temperatures hold in the low 50s, falling into the upper 40s this afternoon

Wind: SW-W 10-20 with higher gusts at times

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Some drizzle possible

Low: 44 Erie…36-40 inland/mountains

Wind: W-SW 5-10 except 10-20 Lakeshore.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar