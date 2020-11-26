Click here for the Early Thursday Forecast

Cold front will pass through the area this morning, setting off some showers before diminishing in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall some this afternoon, but staying fairly mild regardless. Clouds will hold tough tomorrow, before some sun breaks out for the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 3.05″ / Normal: 3.28″ / Year: 37.37″ / Normal: 37.77″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 1.1″/Normal: 6.2″ / Year: 1.1″ / Normal: 6.4″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 4:52 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 28 Minutes
THANKSGIVING DAY:
Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some morning showers.
High: Temperatures hold in the low 50s, falling into the upper 40s this afternoon
Wind: SW-W 10-20 with higher gusts at times
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Some drizzle possible
Low: 44 Erie…36-40 inland/mountains
Wind: W-SW 5-10 except 10-20 Lakeshore.
