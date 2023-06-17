High pressure holds out, giving us nice weather for Father’s Day. Warmer weather and mainly dry for next week

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 5:30 PM Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 2.09″ / Year: 20.75″ / Normal: 18.07″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes

TONIGHT:

Starlit with some Patchy Fog possible inland and mountains

Low: 53 Erie/Upper 40s elsewhere

Wind: Light and Variable

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny/Warmer

High: 74-79

Wind: NW 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear

Low: 52-57

Wind: SE 5-10


