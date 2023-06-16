Upper level system moves out tonight, leaving behind cool and pleasant weather. High pressure will give us some nice weather for the Father’s Day Weekend.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 1.96″ / Year: 20.75″ / Normal: 17.94″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes
TONIGHT:
Scattered showers possible, mainly through midnight. Clearing later
Low: 54-57 Erie….48-53 inland
Wind: NW 5-10
SATURDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny and turning milder
High: 70-76
Wind: NW 5-15…W near lake
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Patchy Clouds
Low: 48-54
Wind: Light and Variable
SUNDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 74-78
