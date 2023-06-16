Upper level system moves out tonight, leaving behind cool and pleasant weather. High pressure will give us some nice weather for the Father’s Day Weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Jacob Matthews 4:00 pm Friday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: Trace / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 1.96″ / Year: 20.75″ / Normal: 17.94″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset: 8:59 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers possible, mainly through midnight. Clearing later

Low: 54-57 Erie….48-53 inland

Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and turning milder

High: 70-76

Wind: NW 5-15…W near lake

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Patchy Clouds

Low: 48-54

Wind: Light and Variable

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 74-78


