High pressure will be the dominant feature through tomorrow, giving us good sunshine and moderating temperatures. A frontal system might give us a few showers later on Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.85″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.21″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset: 7:31 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/30 minutes daylight
TONIGHT:
Clear skies. Areas of Inland fog & frost
Low: 48-52 Erie…38-44 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light Winds
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 69-73
Wind: NW 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Increasing Clouds. Not as cool
Low: 55 Erie…45-49 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light & Variable…S 5-10 Near Lake
SUNDAY:
Sun mixing with clouds. Chance of a few late day showers
High: 68-73