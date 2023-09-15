High pressure will be the dominant feature through tomorrow, giving us good sunshine and moderating temperatures. A frontal system might give us a few showers later on Sunday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Jacob Matthews 4 pm Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.85″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.21″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset: 7:31 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/30 minutes daylight

TONIGHT:

Clear skies. Areas of Inland fog & frost

Low: 48-52 Erie…38-44 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light Winds

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 69-73

Wind: NW 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing Clouds. Not as cool

Low: 55 Erie…45-49 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light & Variable…S 5-10 Near Lake

SUNDAY:

Sun mixing with clouds. Chance of a few late day showers

High: 68-73