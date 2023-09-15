High pressure will be the dominate feature through tomorrow, giving us good sunshine and moderating temperatures. Frontal system might give us a few showers later Sunday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.85″ / Year: 32.43″/ Normal: 28.21″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset: 7:31 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/30 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Plenty of sun and milder
High: 67-71
Wind: NNE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Clear skies. Areas of Inland fog
Low: 46-49 Erie…38-44 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Light Winds
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 69-73
Wind: NNE 5-10
SUNDAY:
Sun mixing with clouds. Chance of a few late day showers
High: 68-73