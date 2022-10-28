High pressure will continue to give us nice weather today into the weekend. As it drifts east, the temperatures will moderate. Next frontal system will give us showers for Halloween.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.75″ / Normal: 3.83 / Year: 39.25 / Normal: 34.51″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 6:20 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 31 minutes

TODAY:

Sunshine with high clouds. On the cool side

High: 55-58

Wind: E 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 38 Erie and 30-34

Wind: E/SE 5

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 60-64

Wind: SE-NE 5

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny and Mild

High: 60-64

