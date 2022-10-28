High pressure will continue to give us nice weather today into the weekend. As it drifts east, the temperatures will moderate. Next frontal system will give us showers for Halloween.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.75″ / Normal: 3.83 / Year: 39.25 / Normal: 34.51″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 6:20 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 31 minutes
TODAY:
Sunshine with high clouds. On the cool side
High: 55-58
Wind: E 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 38 Erie and 30-34
Wind: E/SE 5
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny and Mild
High: 60-64
Wind: SE-NE 5
SUNDAY:
Partly Sunny and Mild
High: 60-64
